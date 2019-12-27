|
|
Edward J. Chorba Jr., 72, died Wednesday at Allied Services, Scranton.
Formerly of Throop, Edward resided at Allied Services the past few months as a dormitory resident. Prior to July, Edward was a resident at the Arc of Northeastern Pennsylvania group homes. He had a quiet and gentle personality and was all smiles, especially if he received special attention. He also loved to dance, and enjoyed bowling and other Arc group activities and outings. He enjoyed NASCAR in his earlier years and was a huge Jeff Gordon fan. He also enjoyed his favorite TV show, "Law and Order." He adored his puppy, Casey, and loved spending time with his family.
Our sincere appreciation to his doctors, nurses and caregivers at Allied Services, both at the dormitory and Allied Hospice. A sincere appreciation also to the staff at his Theodore Street group home and the associates of the Arc of Northeastern Pennsylvania in Scranton for all the dedication, love, care and support Ed received while in their care. Your support and kindness will never be forgotten.
Also surviving are a sister, Joyce Miskell and husband, Jack, Archbald; brother, Joseph and wife, Marsha, Throop; four nephews, Joseph Kareha and partner, Rob Robinson, Wilkes-Barre; Stephen and wife, Lori Jablonski, Throop; Joseph Jr. and wife, Krystle Chorba, Massachusetts; and Corey Chorba, Virginia; and a great-niece, Alyssa Jablonski, Throop.
Edward was preceded in death by his parents, Edward A. Chorba and Ruth Tompkins Chorba; and a sister, Elayne Dixon.
The funeral will be Saturday with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Archbald.
Friends may call Saturday from 8:30 until Mass at the Louis J. Rapoch Funeral Home, 420 Church St., Archbald. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 27, 2019