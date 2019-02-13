Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Edward J. Choyka, of Throop, formerly of Scranton, passed away Sunday at the Allied Hospice Center, with his family by his side. His wife is the former Stella Kloda. They would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary April 23.



Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late John and Sophia Skrec Czajka.



He was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School. Before his retirement, he was employed as a shipping supervisor by Morris White Fashions.



He was an avid bowler and a baseball player. He rooted for the Philadelphia Phillies and the Eagles.



He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He always attended his grandchildren's sporting events.



He was a member of the Trinity Polish National Catholic Church, Throop, and served as president of the parish council for many years.



Surviving in addition to his wife are a daughter, Dianne Hickok and husband, William, Factoryville; a son, Dale Choyka and wife, Joanne, Throop; grandchildren, Michael Choyka and wife, Anna; Robert Hickok and wife, Nancy; Bradley Hickok and wife, Sara; Jonathan Hickok and wife, Dannielle; great-grandchildren, Kellie, Kyle and Cody Choyka, and Luke, Avery, Cooper and Collins Hickok; and several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by a brother, John Choyka; and a sister, Eleanor Choyka.



The funeral will be conducted Thursday with Mass at 10 a.m. in Trinity Polish National Catholic Church, 619 Center St., Throop, with the Very Rev. William Chromey as celebrant. Interment and committal services will follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Dickson City.



Family and friends may pay their respects Thursday starting at 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.



Arrangements have been entrusted and are under the care of the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave.



Please visit the funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence.

Edward J. Choyka, of Throop, formerly of Scranton, passed away Sunday at the Allied Hospice Center, with his family by his side. His wife is the former Stella Kloda. They would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary April 23.Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late John and Sophia Skrec Czajka.He was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School. Before his retirement, he was employed as a shipping supervisor by Morris White Fashions.He was an avid bowler and a baseball player. He rooted for the Philadelphia Phillies and the Eagles.He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He always attended his grandchildren's sporting events.He was a member of the Trinity Polish National Catholic Church, Throop, and served as president of the parish council for many years.Surviving in addition to his wife are a daughter, Dianne Hickok and husband, William, Factoryville; a son, Dale Choyka and wife, Joanne, Throop; grandchildren, Michael Choyka and wife, Anna; Robert Hickok and wife, Nancy; Bradley Hickok and wife, Sara; Jonathan Hickok and wife, Dannielle; great-grandchildren, Kellie, Kyle and Cody Choyka, and Luke, Avery, Cooper and Collins Hickok; and several nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by a brother, John Choyka; and a sister, Eleanor Choyka.The funeral will be conducted Thursday with Mass at 10 a.m. in Trinity Polish National Catholic Church, 619 Center St., Throop, with the Very Rev. William Chromey as celebrant. Interment and committal services will follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Dickson City.Family and friends may pay their respects Thursday starting at 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.Arrangements have been entrusted and are under the care of the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave.Please visit the funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence. Funeral Home Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home

1030 N Main Ave

Scranton , PA 18508

(570) 344-6512 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close