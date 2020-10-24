Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F Glinsky Funeral Home
445 Sanderson St
Throop, PA 18512
(570) 489-4621
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Kolatis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward J. Kolatis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward J. Kolatis Obituary

Edward J. Kolatis entered into eternal life on Oct. 22, 2020. He was born on Aug. 15, 1928, to the late Jacob Kolatis and Anna (Wallace) Kolatis. He is survived by his wife, Marie (Oleniacz) Kolatis.

He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish, St. Anthony's Church, Throop. He was employed by the Erie Lackawanna and Conrail Railroads as a freight conductor prior to his retirement in 1988. He loved golfing, oil painting and spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife of 53 years, he is survived by his daughter, Mary Ellen Pelletier, M.D., her husband, Joel, and two grandchildren, Paul and Amanda Pelletier. He is also survived by his sister, Ann Brunetti, as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son, Edward James, five brothers (John, Albert, Frank, Joseph and Michael) and three sisters (Irene, Victoria, and Mary).

Viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc. in Throop, Pa., on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be from Blessed Sacrament at St. Anthony's Roman Catholic Church, Throop. Interment will be at All Saints Cemetery in Hollisterville, Pa. Social distancing and masks are required.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -