Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lokuta-Zawacki Funeral Home
200 Wyoming Ave
Dupont, PA 18641
(570) 654-1533
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
Lokuta-Zawacki Funeral Home
200 Wyoming Ave
Dupont, PA 18641
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Dupont, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Kowalczyk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward J. Kowalczyk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward J. Kowalczyk Obituary
Edward J. Kowalczyk, 75, of Dupont died Monday morning at the Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp. His wife is the former Romayne Warunek. The couple married on Oct. 21, 1972.

Born in Scranton, son of the late Edward and Anna Strelish Kowalczyk, he was a graduate of Dupont High School. He was the owner and operator of Kowalczyk Trucking.

He was a member of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Dupont; the Polish American Citizens Club, Dupont; and the Dupont Lions Club.

Edward served his community as a former member of the Dupont council.

Also surviving are sons, Edward Jr., Suscon; Mark and wife, Kelli, Dupont; and Scott and wife, Melodey, Dupont; grandchildren, Ryan, Camryn Rose, Alex and Reyse; sisters, Geraldine Godula and husband, Peter, Dupont; and Sandra Serino and husband, Fred, Orefield; nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, James.

The funeral will be Friday at 9:30 a.m. from the Lokuta-Zawacki Funeral Home, 200 Wyoming Ave., Dupont, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in Sacred Heart Church, 215 Lackawanna Ave., Dupont. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.

Friends may call Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Dupont Lions Club for the benefit of their children's programs.

logo

Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now