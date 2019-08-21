|
Edward J. Kowalczyk, 75, of Dupont died Monday morning at the Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp. His wife is the former Romayne Warunek. The couple married on Oct. 21, 1972.
Born in Scranton, son of the late Edward and Anna Strelish Kowalczyk, he was a graduate of Dupont High School. He was the owner and operator of Kowalczyk Trucking.
He was a member of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Dupont; the Polish American Citizens Club, Dupont; and the Dupont Lions Club.
Edward served his community as a former member of the Dupont council.
Also surviving are sons, Edward Jr., Suscon; Mark and wife, Kelli, Dupont; and Scott and wife, Melodey, Dupont; grandchildren, Ryan, Camryn Rose, Alex and Reyse; sisters, Geraldine Godula and husband, Peter, Dupont; and Sandra Serino and husband, Fred, Orefield; nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, James.
The funeral will be Friday at 9:30 a.m. from the Lokuta-Zawacki Funeral Home, 200 Wyoming Ave., Dupont, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in Sacred Heart Church, 215 Lackawanna Ave., Dupont. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Friends may call Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Dupont Lions Club for the benefit of their children's programs.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 21, 2019