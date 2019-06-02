Edward J. Lenihan, 75, of Dunmore, died Wednesday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, surrounded by family. He was the beloved husband of Maryrose Shields Lenihan, with whom he would have celebrated 30 years of marriage next month.



Born Jan. 30, 1944, in Scranton, he was the son of the late John and Mary Farry Lenihan. Ed was a 1961 graduate of Holy Rosary High School. He served in the United States Army from 1965 to 1967, stationed in Germany. Prior to his retirement, Ed worked at Tobyhanna Army Depot for several years.



Ed was an accomplished musician who played for 25 years with the Irish Balladeers. In addition to his love of music, he enjoyed hunting and fishing and was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Phillies.



He is also survived by two sons, Paul and wife, Katie, South Lyon, Mich.; and Daniel, Dunmore; a brother, Paul and wife, Linda, Ledyard, Conn.; two sisters, Helen Lenihan Pipcho and husband, Joseph, Virginia Beach, Va.; and Marianne Lenihan, Scranton; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.



A memorial Mass will be celebrated at noon on Tuesday at St. Paul's Church, 1510 Penn Ave., Scranton.



The family will receive friends and relatives at the church beginning at 11 a.m. until the commencement of services. Interment of cremains will follow at Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Katie Foundation, P.O. Box 3204, Scranton, PA 18505.



Arrangements, Edward Knight O'Donnell Funeral Home LLC, 323 William St., Scranton.





Published in Scranton Times on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary