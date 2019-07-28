Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home
401 Church St
Moscow, PA 18444
(570) 842-8501
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward McGuire
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward J. McGuire Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward J. McGuire Jr. Obituary
Edward J. McGuire Jr., 72, Clarks Summit, died July 18 at his home. He was preceded in death by his wife, Cynthia McGuire.

Born Nov. 2, 1946, in Archbald, the son of the late Dr. Edward and Grace (Brady) McGuire, he was a graduate of Scranton Central High School, continued his education at Keystone College and graduated from Oglethorpe University, in Brookhaven, Ga. He was a longtime employee of St. Michael's School for Boys, in Falls.

Surviving are his son, Edward J. McGuire III and wife, Danielle, Malvern; grandchildren, Brady Mae McGuire and Jack Oliver McGuire; and brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be conducted privately at the convenience of his family.

Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton and Moscow.

For online condolences, visit the funeral home's website.
Published in Scranton Times on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now