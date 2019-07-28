|
Edward J. McGuire Jr., 72, Clarks Summit, died July 18 at his home. He was preceded in death by his wife, Cynthia McGuire.
Born Nov. 2, 1946, in Archbald, the son of the late Dr. Edward and Grace (Brady) McGuire, he was a graduate of Scranton Central High School, continued his education at Keystone College and graduated from Oglethorpe University, in Brookhaven, Ga. He was a longtime employee of St. Michael's School for Boys, in Falls.
Surviving are his son, Edward J. McGuire III and wife, Danielle, Malvern; grandchildren, Brady Mae McGuire and Jack Oliver McGuire; and brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be conducted privately at the convenience of his family.
Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton and Moscow.
Published in Scranton Times on July 28, 2019