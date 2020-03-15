Home

Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home
201 Route 191
LaAnna, PA 18445
(570) 676-3381
Edward J. Rasavage
Edward J. Rasavage, Newfoundland, died Friday in Regional Hospital of Scranton. His wife, the former Bernadine Madursky, died July 22, 2010.

Born in Wanamie, son of the late Joseph and Veronica Turoski Rasavage, he was a member of St. Rita's Church, Gouldsboro, where he was an usher for many years.

He was a United States Navy veteran. Prior to retirement, he was a heavy equipment operator. Edward was a former member of the Dreher Twp. Planning Commission.

He enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, boating and snowmobiling. Edward was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan.

He is survived by a daughter, Susan Golombos and husband, Greg; a son, Wayne Rasavage and wife, Lisa; grandchildren, Alison Golombos; David Golombos and wife, Ewa; Kyle Golombos, Dylan Rasavage and Julie Rasavage; great-grandson, James Golombos; nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by a son, Mark Rasavage; and a brother, Ben Rasavage.

The funeral will be Thursday at 10:30 a.m. from the Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home Inc., 201 Route 191, LaAnna, South Sterling, with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11 a.m. in St. Rita's Church, Main Street, Gouldsboro. Interment, Pine Grove Cemetery, South Sterling.

Friends may call Thursday from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 15, 2020
