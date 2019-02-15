Funeral services have been scheduled for Edward J. Ruda, 95, Avoca, who died Tuesday.



He is survived by his children, Edward Jr. and his wife, Jean, Arlington, Texas; Christine and her husband, David O'Hop, Avoca; and Daniel and his wife, Kimberly, Avoca; grandchildren, Jason Ruda; Robert Vols and his wife, Mary; Michael Ruda and Amy Rudal; great-grandchildren, Kayla, Benjamin and Robert Vols; and Maverick Rhodes Ruda; a brother, Clem Ruda, Duryea; a sister, Lottie Sworen, New Jersey; and many nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held on Friday at 9:30 a.m. from Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 at Queen of the Apostles Parish Church, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca, with the Rev. Phillip Sladicka officiating. Friends may call on Thursday evening from 5 to 8. Interment will be held at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.

