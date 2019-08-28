|
|
Edward J. Slimak, 86, of Dickson City passed away peacefully Thursday morning at home. His loving wife of 65 years is the former Mary Ann Thomas.
Born in Peckville, son of the late Edward W. and Bertha Bilsky Slimak, he was a member of St. Mary's Visitation Church in Dickson City, and was employed as an electronics supervisor at Tobyhanna Army Depot before his retirement. He honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War, and was the recipient of the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.
He enjoyed motorcycling, built and flew large model airplanes, served as past district commissioner of the Boy Scouts of America, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He especially enjoyed spending time with his dogs "Goldie" and "April."
Also surviving are a son, Edward P. Slimak and companion, Donna Lanigan, Peckville; a daughter, Roxanne Slimak Green and husband, Ken, New York; three grandsons, Eric J. Slimak, Scranton; and Julian and Keiran Green, New York.
He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Edward V. Slimak.
There are no viewing hours. The funeral will be Friday with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dundaff Street, Dickson City, to be celebrated by Monsignor Patrick J. Pratico, pastor. Private interment of cremated remains will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Scott Twp.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411. Arrangements by the John J. Turko & Sons Funeral Home, Dickson City.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 28, 2019