Edward J. "Fritz" Stancavage, 94, a lifelong resident of Old Forge, died Saturday evening at St. Luke's Hospice House in Bethlehem after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 66 years, Laura Piazza Stancavage, on Sept. 6, 2017.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward J. "Fritz" Stancavage.
Born in Old Forge on June 3, 1924, son of the late Julia and Alex Stancavage, Fritz was schooled in Old Forge. He proudly served in the United States Army during World War II, before his honorable discharge in 1946.
Before his retirement, Fritz worked as a bookbinder for the former Haddon Craftsmen Inc. in Scranton. He was a member of St. Michael's Church in Old Forge, prior to its closure, before joining St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Prince of Peace Parish.
A favorite pastime was playing cards with family and friends and listening and singing to polka music. He was a life member of the Old Forge American Legion.
Reuniting with Laura, he is now at peace and will long be missed.
He is survived by many nieces and nephews, including Lynn Murray; and sister-in-law, Jeanne Land.
He was also preceded in death by his eight siblings, Helen, Theresa, Florence, Stella, Chester, Alex, Stanley and Walter Stancavage.
A blessing service will be held Wednesday at noon in the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, by the Rev. August Ricciardi. Interment with military rites by the AMVETS Honor Guard will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Old Forge.
Relatives and friends may pay their respects Wednesday from 11 a.m. until services. Visit the funeral home website for directions or to leave an online condolence.
Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
(570) 562-1590
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 11, 2019