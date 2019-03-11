Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward J. "Fritz" Stancavage. View Sign

Edward J. "Fritz" Stancavage, 94, a lifelong resident of Old Forge, died Saturday evening at St. Luke's Hospice House in Bethlehem after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 66 years, Laura Piazza Stancavage, on Sept. 6, 2017.



Born in Old Forge on June 3, 1924, son of the late Julia and Alex Stancavage, Fritz was schooled in Old Forge. He proudly served in the United States



Before his retirement, Fritz worked as a bookbinder for the former Haddon Craftsmen Inc. in Scranton. He was a member of St. Michael's Church in Old Forge, prior to its closure, before joining St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Prince of Peace Parish.



A favorite pastime was playing cards with family and friends and listening and singing to polka music. He was a life member of the Old Forge American Legion.



Reuniting with Laura, he is now at peace and will long be missed.



He is survived by many nieces and nephews, including Lynn Murray; and sister-in-law, Jeanne Land.



He was also preceded in death by his eight siblings, Helen, Theresa, Florence, Stella, Chester, Alex, Stanley and Walter Stancavage.



A blessing service will be held Wednesday at noon in the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, by the Rev. August Ricciardi. Interment with military rites by the AMVETS Honor Guard will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Old Forge.



Relatives and friends may pay their respects Wednesday from 11 a.m. until services. Visit the funeral home website for directions or to leave an online condolence.





Edward J. "Fritz" Stancavage, 94, a lifelong resident of Old Forge, died Saturday evening at St. Luke's Hospice House in Bethlehem after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 66 years, Laura Piazza Stancavage, on Sept. 6, 2017.Born in Old Forge on June 3, 1924, son of the late Julia and Alex Stancavage, Fritz was schooled in Old Forge. He proudly served in the United States Army during World War II , before his honorable discharge in 1946.Before his retirement, Fritz worked as a bookbinder for the former Haddon Craftsmen Inc. in Scranton. He was a member of St. Michael's Church in Old Forge, prior to its closure, before joining St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Prince of Peace Parish.A favorite pastime was playing cards with family and friends and listening and singing to polka music. He was a life member of the Old Forge American Legion.Reuniting with Laura, he is now at peace and will long be missed.He is survived by many nieces and nephews, including Lynn Murray; and sister-in-law, Jeanne Land.He was also preceded in death by his eight siblings, Helen, Theresa, Florence, Stella, Chester, Alex, Stanley and Walter Stancavage.A blessing service will be held Wednesday at noon in the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, by the Rev. August Ricciardi. Interment with military rites by the AMVETS Honor Guard will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Old Forge.Relatives and friends may pay their respects Wednesday from 11 a.m. until services. Visit the funeral home website for directions or to leave an online condolence. Funeral Home Kearney Funeral Homes

517 North Main Street

Old Forge , PA 18518-1811

(570) 562-1590 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close