Edward J. Zubavich Jr., 71, of Jefferson Twp., died peacefully Monday at home surrounded by family.
Born in Scranton, son of the late Edward and Helen Janesky Zubavich, he was a graduate of Cathedral High school and earned a degree in engineering from Penn State University. Before retirement, he was employed as a mechanical engineer for United Gilsonite laboratories and Technigraphics and former president of PDS Engineering firm. Ed was an avid golfer and former member of Glenmaura National Country Club.
He served with honor in the United States Navy.
Ed was a generous and caring man to his life partner of 40 years, Patricia Tannehill, and her children and grandchildren. He played a special role in the grandkids' lives and he was affectionately called "grandpa Ed" and "godfather Ed."
He is survived by his life partner, Patricia Tannehill; and her children, Donny Weiland and wife, Kathy, Clarks Summit; Colleen Tannehill, Scranton; and Valarie Gavern and husband, Frank, Spring Brook Twp.; his sister, Diane Fahey Tucker and husband, Joseph, Spring Brook Twp.; and niece, Lori Iacavazzi, Scranton; and nephew, Brian Fahey and wife, Mary, and their two children, Jack and Katy, Scranton.
A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 26, 2019