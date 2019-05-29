Edward John Blasko, 91, a lifelong resident of Sterling Twp., died Sunday evening at Wayne Memorial Hospital. He was the loving husband of Mildred Michl Blasko. They were married for more than 66 years.



Born in Scranton on Aug. 30, 1927, son of the late Peter and Anna Cimoch Blasko, he graduated from Newfoundland High School, class of 1946, and earned his associate degree in accounting. Edward served in the United States Army and, along with his wife and family, owned and operated their dairy farm. He also worked with his brother as a heavy equipment operator.



As a faithful Roman Catholic, Edward was a member of the Church of St. Catherine of Siena and the Knights of Columbus North Pocono Council 6050. He served as a past Sterling Twp. supervisor, was a past member of the Wayne County Tax Assessment Committee and belonged to the Farm Bureau.



Edward liked to work and tinker in his shop and loved operating all of the equipment on his farm. He was an avid fan of all sports.



Also surviving are his sons, Dr. Edward C. Blasko and his wife, Angela, North Carolina; Michael J. Blasko, Moscow; and Conrad Blasko and his wife, Nadine, Stewartstown; sisters, Ceil Male­ski and Helen Shenko, both of Moscow; and his grandchildren, Damien Blasko, Philadelphia; and Christine Blasko, Florida.



Edward's family would like to thank the entire staff at Wayne Memorial Hospital and the Good Shepherd Rehab at Wayne Memorial for their kindness and compassion in caring for him.



Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday at 11 a.m. in the Church of St. Catherine of Siena, 220 Church St., Moscow, to be celebrated by the Rev. Robert J. Simon. Interment with Rite of Committal and military honors will follow in St. Catherine's Cemetery in Covington Twp.



Viewing will be held Monday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Church of St. Catherine of Siena, P.O. Box 250, Moscow, PA 18444.



Arrangements are entrusted to Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, Spring Brook Twp. To share your fondest memories of Edward, please visit the funeral home's website or Facebook page.





