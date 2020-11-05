Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Shoback
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward John Joseph Shoback

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward John Joseph Shoback Obituary

Edward John Joseph Shoback, 78, of Jenkins Twp., died Saturday.

Born in Pittston, he was the son of the late John and Helen Kachinski Shoback.

Surviving are two brothers, Thomas Shoback, Jenkins Twp.; and Richard Shoback and his wife, Esther, Duryea; sister, Mary Ann Shoback, Dallas; sister-in-law, Violet Shoback, Duryea; nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by infant brother, John Joseph; and brother, Robert.

Private funeral services and interment were held at the convenience of the family. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or , 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -