|
|
Edward (Ed) Joseph Billings courageously battled Acute Myeloid Leukemia for nearly four months at M.D. Anderson Hospital in Houston, Texas, before passing away on June 24, with his family by his side.
He was born Jan. 20, 1954, and raised in Dunmore, Pa., the son of the late Bart and Mary (Gillette) Billings. He was preceded in death by his adoring sister, Catherine. He is survived by his son, Bartley Billings, who lives in Los Angeles, Calif.; and his four younger children, Liliana, Juliette, Conrad and Oliver, all residing in Houston, Texas, with Ed's wife, Christie. His surviving siblings include Bart Billings, Ph.D., and wife, Jeanne, Carlsbad, Calif.; Leonard Billings, Ed.D., and wife, Linda, Stockton, Calif.; and sister, Margaret Billings-Jones, Ed.D., and husband, attorney Bill Jones, South Abington Twp., Pa.
Ed was loved by his many nephews and nieces as well as his large extended Dunmore family and friends whose lives he truly enriched.
Ed was educated at St. Mary of Mount Carmel Elementary School, Dunmore High School and Keystone College before leaving the area for work and continuing his education. He was a successful businessman distinguishing himself working in the major energy companies in Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., New York and Houston, before establishing his own consulting firm in Houston.
Everyone who knew Ed, knew he was an avid golfer and all-around athlete. He was well read and could talk to anyone about any topic with his wide range of knowledge. Ed collected cars including his favorites, Corvettes, GTOs and other sports cars. He traveled the world with his family. Our family will always remember and cherish his last visit to Dunmore, July 2018, for a family wedding.
He was an active member of St. Ann's Community, Houston, and the Alliance for Children Foundation. His kindness and compassion led him to the adoption of his four younger children from China. He took many trips to China including four times for the adoptions of his children, even flying in the height of the SARS epidemic to bring home one of his children.
Ed had a passion for life and a fun spirit that was contagious. Everyone who came in contact with him recognized his warm personality and engaging gregarious nature. He will be tremendously missed by all who knew him; he was a joy to be with and the life of any gathering.
His funeral services and interment were held through the Joseph J. Earthman Generations of Houston with Mass at St. Ann's Catholic Church and Rite of Committal, Glenwood Cemetery, Houston, Texas, on June 29. His pallbearers included numerous friends and his loving nephews, Russ Jones, M.D., Dan Jones, attorney Steve Jones, Bill Jones and Evan Jones, M.D. We will always carry his love and the blessing in our hearts for having had Ed in our lives.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 28, 2019