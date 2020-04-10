|
Services have been set for Edward K. "Whitey" Weidow, 89, of Dunmore, who died Tuesday at home.
Due to the present pandemic we are experiencing and in consideration of everyone's health, the family will have a private funeral service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave. Please visit the funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 10, 2020