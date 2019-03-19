Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Keen. View Sign

Edward Keen, North Scranton, died Sunday morning at home after a brief illness. His wife of 42 years, Shirley Sueta Keen, preceded him in death in 2003.



A lifelong resident of Scranton, son of the late Francis and Josephine Barnowski Keen, he was a graduate of South Catholic High School. Before retirement, he was a tile setter for H K Jones and Son out of the Bricklayers Union Hall Local 431.



He was a member of Mary, Mother of God Parish, the Tauras Club, was past president of the Tripp Park Missy League and a coach at the Marvine Dutch Gap Little League. Ed loved gardening and spending the summers in Canada with friends and family.



Surviving are two sons, Robert (Kelly) and Edward Jr. (Tina), of Scranton; three daughters, Rose Hardy, Scranton; Cheryl (Patrick), Tunkhannock; and Jeanine (James) Zielinski, Dickson City; nine grandchildren; a number of great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and close Canadian friends.



He was also preceded in death by a son, Michael; three brothers, Frank, Edmund and Joseph; and two sisters, Eleanor "Sister Agnesine" and Alice Helcoski.



The funeral Mass will be Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in Mary, Mother of God Parish at Holy Rosary Church, 316 William St., Scranton.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bomberger-Lesko Funeral Home Inc., 1660 N. Main Ave.

