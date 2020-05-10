|
Edward "Bear" Koczwara, 77, a proud lifetime resident of West Scranton, died Friday, May 8, a day short of his 78th birthday. He resided the past five months at Mountain View Care Center and recently fell ill due to complications from COVID-19. His wife of 58 years is Dianne Sarafinko Koczwara.
Born in Taylor on Mother's Day, son of the late John and Lillian Cerep Koczwara, he was a 1960 graduate of West Scranton High School and a member of SS. Peter & Paul Church. Prior to retirement, he was employed by Chamberlain Manufacturing Corp. for 39 years. He was affectionately known as "Papa Bear" by his grandchildren, whom he cherished, and devotedly looked forward to being part of their many activities. He was a standout player for the West Scranton football team and went on to play in the Dream Game, which he so proudly talked about. His passion for the West Scranton Invaders, Penn State Nittany Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers football was unyielding. He was also an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. A selfless man, who would lend a helping hand and enjoy a friendly conversation with anyone, he will be deeply missed by his family.
Also surviving are a daughter, Kim Chuff and husband, Brian, Scranton; son, John Koczwara and wife, Mary, South Abington Twp.; four grandchildren, Christopher Chuff and wife, Courtney, Jason Chuff, and Alexis Koczwara and Lauren Koczwara; two great-grandchildren, Conor Chuff and Caden Chuff; brother, Frank Koczwara and wife, Jill; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Jackie Koczwara; and a sister, Rose Marie Connolly.
The family would like to thank the nurses and aides of Mountain View Care Center, especially Bernice, Ashley and Dawn, for their outstanding care and compassion.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements by the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on May 10, 2020