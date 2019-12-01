|
Edward "Gruby" Kowalko, 89, of Throop, died peacefully Tuesday morning.
Born in Throop, he was the son of the late Anna and Adolph Kowalko.
Ed graduated from Throop High School, class of 1948. Prior to retirement, he was employed in the coal mines of Throop at a young age, then at Notarianni's Produce.
Gruby was an active member of the Sons of the American Legion Post 665, Dickson City, proudly performing duties as honor guard and fundraising by selling poppies. He was a member of the Throop Fire Police and a lifetime member of Throop Hose Company 2 as well as a lifelong member of the Blessed Sacrament Church.
Ed is survived by his sister-in-law, Marge Kowalko, and countless beloved friends.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph "Babe" Kowalko.
Gruby had a special place in his heart for Amanda Terranella and all his legion friends, Grace Williams and John and Ellen Franchetti.
Friends may pay their respects Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, 215 Rebecca St., Throop. Those attending Mass should go directly to church.
In lieu of flowers, make a memorial contribution to your local police or fire department.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 1, 2019