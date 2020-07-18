Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leon S Gorgol Funeral Home
1131 Pittston Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-1332
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Leon S Gorgol Funeral Home
1131 Pittston Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2020
6:00 PM
Leon S Gorgol Funeral Home
1131 Pittston Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Halko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward L. Halko


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward L. Halko Obituary

Edward L. "Whity" Halko, 82, Greenwood section of Moosic, died Friday at Regional Hospital of Scranton. His wife is the former Susan Jones. They had been married for 51 years.

Born on Jan. 26, 1938, he was the son of the late John and Sophie Pohoda Halko. A graduate of Moosic High School, class of 1957, he had been employed at Chamberlain Manufacturing for 35 years.

He was a member of St. Stanislaus Polish National Catholic Cathedral, a member of the Dante Club and was a baseball player for numerous teams in the Scranton Association. He was an avid sports fan.

Also surviving are nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was also preceded in death by three sisters, Irene Harrison, Jessica DeSarro and Paulette Wincovitch; and a brother, John Halko Jr.

Friends may call Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m., followed by a service at 6 p.m. at the Leon S. Gorgol Funeral Home, 1131 Pittston Ave., Scranton.

Due to the current health situation, face masks are required.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -