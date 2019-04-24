Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward M. Danielowski. View Sign Service Information Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc 436 Cedar Ave Scranton , PA 18505 (570)-343-2212 Send Flowers Obituary

Edward M. Danielowski, 86, of Scranton, died Sunday at home. He passed peacefully while sitting in his recliner, watching the sport he loved, ice hockey. He is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Janet Bauer Danielowski.



Born in the Minooka section of Scranton, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary Suchodolski Danielowski. Before his retirement, he was employed as a dock worker at Super Market Service, Dunmore, Pa., for more than 25 years. He was a member of St. Paul of the Cross Parish, Scranton. Edward served his country as a member of the United States Navy and was a radar technician during the Korean War.



Also surviving are two sons, Keith and wife, Amy, Archbald; and David and fiancée, Katie Nolan, Scranton; two grandchildren, Josh and Hannah Danielowski; a sister, Helen Paris, Eynon; a brother, Joseph Danielowski, Naugatuck, Conn.; and a sister-in-law, Diane Bauer, Scranton.



He was also preceded in death by sisters, Mary Schlein, Jean Eichorn and Verna Leuthe; and brothers, Stanley Danielowski and Casimir Danielowski.



Ed was a member of the WBS Penguins Hockey Booster Club and was a lifelong fan of the New York Rangers. His most favorite hockey team was whatever youth team for which his grandson was playing. He also loved to watch his granddaughter perform in the theater, referring to her voice as angelic whenever he talked about it. Before that, he loved to watch his eldest son bowl and play baseball and his youngest son play hockey. Ed lived his life, putting others before himself. His family and friends all had the blessing of his devotion, kindness, compassion and undying love.



The funeral will be Saturday at 9 a.m. in the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., with a blessing service by the Rev. Scott Sterowski, pastor of St. Paul of the Cross Parish. Interment with military honors will follow at Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.



Family and friends may pay their respects Thursday, 4 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to in Edward's name. Please visit the funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence. (Thursday is the correct day for visitations and Saturday is the funeral, it is not a typo).





