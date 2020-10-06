Home

Edward P. Campbell Jr. Obituary

Edward P. Campbell Jr., 53, of Monroe Twp., went home to be with the Lord Friday at Geisinger Community Medical Center after a brief illness.

He was born Oct. 6, 1966, in Scranton, son of the late Joseph and Ann Weiss Nunes. He was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Beaumont, a high school graduate and later pursued a career as a certified welder. He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan. He loved the beach, fishing, camping, and had a way of making anyone feel like family. He was a jack of all trades, he loved fiercely and most certainly lived his life to the fullest. A special place in his heart belonged to the Everetts family.

Surviving are the love of his life, Cindy Ladomirak; his son, Ryan Campbell and girlfriend, Caitlyn Locascio; daughter, Kaitlyn Campbell; his bonus children, Brittany and Bruce Wheeler; sister, Lois Crossley; brothers, William Campbell and wife, Wanda; Wayne Campbell and wife, Jeannie; grandson, Tanner Campbell; and four bonus grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Joseph and Ellen Weiss; and adoring grandfather, Joseph Campbell.

The funeral will be held Thursday from the Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup, with services at 11 a.m. by Pastor M. Andrade. Interment at Abington Hills cemetery.

Friends may call one hour before time of the service. All CDC guidelines will be followed and masks are required.

For online condolences, go to funeral home website.


