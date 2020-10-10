Scranton Times Obituaries
|
Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
111 Coburn Avenue
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
(570) 586-0811
Edward P. Lee, 65, Scranton, passed away Friday at home surrounded by his family.

Born April 16, 1955, in Camden, N.J. he was the son of the late Robert E. and Ann Evelyn (Dux) Lee.

Ed was educated in St. Patrick's School, West Scranton Central Catholic High School, and a graduate of Johnson School of Technology. He was an iron worker out of Local Union #489.

He was a member of the American Ukrainian Vets Association, Scranton, St. Stephen's Booster Club, North Scranton, Seven Springs Hunting Cabin, Sterling, and many others.

A loving and devoted father, he was a proud grandfather and enjoyed his grandson, Dalton. Ed enjoyed basketball throughout his youth and was an avid outdoorsman. Ed enjoyed hunting and fishing. Ed was a jack of all trades and would be there for friends and family in need. His greatest joy was his family and friends and sharing a Miller Lite with them and a lot of laughter. His gentle smile will sadly be missed.

Surviving is one son, Michael Edward Lee and his wife, Alexa, of Gap; a brother, Robert E. Lee Jr. and wife, Mary, of Norman, Okla.; two sisters, Mary Beth Finnerty of Scranton, and Karen Lee Mullen and husband, William, of Scranton; a grandson, Dalton Lee; his significant other and caregiver, Marilyn Howells of Scranton; and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be Wednesday at noon at Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit. Interment will be private. The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday from 11 to noon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , .

For directions, or to leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website. Jennings-Calvey is honored to serve Ed and his family.


