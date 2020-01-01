|
Edward Pehanich Sr., 85, of Taylor, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday at Regional Hospital of Scranton. He is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, the former Anna Mae Novatnak.
Born in Taylor, he was the son of the late John and Mary Zatkovic Pehanich and a graduate of Taylor High School Class of 1952. In 1996, he retired from Vermont Clothing, Taylor, where he worked for 31 years. Following his textile career, Ed worked for Price Chopper, Taylor. He was a lifelong and devoted parishioner of St. George's Orthodox Church, Taylor, where he sang in the choir, was always there to lend a helping hand at baking or other church functions, held numerous positions at the church over the years and was devoted to attending the Molében services every Wednesday evening. In the spring, Ed planted a garden and shared the fruits of his labor with family and friends. He will be deeply missed by his family and many dear friends at the Taylor Senior Center, of which he was a member.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Eileen Pehanich, Auburn, Alabama; a son, the Very Rev. Dr. Edward Pehanich and wife, Pani Kathleen, North Huntingdon; four grandchildren, Katrina Blackwell English, Abraham and Caleb Blackwell and Irene Pehanich; a sister, Irene Jankowski; and a brother, Joseph and wife, Fran, all of Scranton; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by three sisters, Helen Rafalko, Mary Schuler and Anna Karabin; and two brothers, John Pehanich and Michael Pehonich.
Family and friends are invited to attend Ed's funeral, which will begin at 8:45 a.m. on Friday from the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, followed by services at 9:30 a.m. in St. George's Orthodox Church, 743 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery. Friends may call Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. Panikhida services will be at 4:30 p.m.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 1, 2020