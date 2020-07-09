Home

Strauch Funeral Home
602 Birch Street
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-0413
Edward Ricino

Edward Ricino Obituary

Edward Ricino, 51, of Dunmore, died July 1 at home.

Born in Scranton, son of the late Ralph E. Ricino Jr. and the late Joyce Lee Hudak Ricino, he worked as a plumber for many years.

He was an avid Steelers fan. He loved his family and having political discussions. He loved Facebook and his games.

Surviving are his fiancée, Tina Rafalko, Dunmore; his son, Anthony Laroni; an aunt, Janice Perrella and her sons, Stephen Morris and Gino Perrella, and her daughter, Kris Perrella Walton; many cousins; his sister, Deborah Hoyt; brother, Ralph E. Ricino III; many other family members and his cat, Ziggy.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Corey Brian Strauch Funeral Home, 602 Birch St., Scranton, PA 18505.


