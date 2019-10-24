|
Edward T. Lubash, 92, of Mayfield, died Wednesday after an illness. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, the former Martha Kielar.
Born Nov. 15, 1926, in Mayfield, he was the son of the late Paul and Sophie Godniak Lubash. He was a 1944 graduate of Mayfield High School and at the age of 17, enlisted in the United States Navy. Edward served as a fire controlman on the USS Walter X. Young until his discharge in 1946. He received the Pacific Theater and American Theater ribbons and the Victory Medal. He served in Cuba, Panama, Hawaii, Guam, Eniwetok and Japan. Edward worked for over 50 years as a weaver at the Gentex Corp.'s city mill in Carbondale.
One of Edward's many passions was his love for making music. He was an accomplished accordion and button box player and performed at thousands of weddings, anniversaries and birthday parties throughout Northeast Pa. and the Binghamton area. Actually, he was the very first to perform at outdoor picnics. Thousands of people have danced to a polka sung by Eddie Lubash. On Sunday evenings in the summer he could be heard serenading the neighbors from his back porch.
Edward was also well- known for his "green thumb." For more than 50 years, he planted his Polish heirloom tomatoes and marigolds and couldn't wait to give them away to anyone who was fortunate enough to get on his list. More recently, Edward spent time making miniature swings and chairs for his family and friends. His attention to detail was remarkable for his age.
Through the years Edward did quite a bit of traveling, including cruises to the Bahamas and Bermuda and a special trip to Poland to visit the birthplaces of his parents. He took great pride in his Polish heritage. He was a lifetime member of Shopa-Davey Post 6082, Peckville, and a 63-year member of the Mayfield American Legion.
Edward's family would like to thank all of those who reached out to him to offer support, words of encouragement, prayer, love and friendship, especially over this past year. A very special thank you is extended to Dr. Tamrat Bekele and Dr. Brian Mott and the staff at Regional Hospital of Scranton and Allied Services for their compassionate care.
Edward felt extremely blessed by his daughter, Diane Bachak and husband, Daniel; his grandchildren, Jeffrey Bachak; and Timothy Bachak and wife, Aimee; the second love of his life, his great-granddaughter, Hannah, whom he called "his pure happiness." His eyes lit up and his face glowed when she walked into the room.
Edward is also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his brother, John Lubash.
The funeral will be Saturday at 8:45 a.m. from Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 89 Farview St., Carbondale, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 at St. Michael's Church, 46 Midland St., Simpson, to be celebrated by the Rev. Joseph Sitko. Interment with military honors, Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery, East Jermyn.
Viewing hours will be Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. To share condolences with Edward's family, visit his book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 24, 2019