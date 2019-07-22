Edward T. "Rattler" Reid, 84, of Throop, died peacefully at home on Friday. He was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline Draper Reid, who died in 2002.



Edward was the son of the late Edward and Ethel Thomas Reid. He proudly served our country in the United States Army. "Rattler" was self-employed for many years at Reid's Service Station in Olyphant, and served his many customers with pride. He later worked at Pee Wee's Garage in Scranton until his retirement. He was a 50-year plus member of the Kingsbury Lodge 466, Free and Accepted Masons, as well as a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Freemason. An avid bocce player and bowler, Ed played in local leagues throughout his life, winning tournaments/leagues but most importantly making friends along the way. Ed's smile was contagious and seemed to always light up the room. He truly loved his family and will be deeply missed by them and all who had the opportunity to get to know him.



Surviving are two sons, Edward T. and wife, Jeanne, Annville; and Michael and wife, Angel, Throop; daughter, Maxine Reid Strasburger, Florida; grandchildren, Chad Reid and Stephanie, Philadelphia; Tiffany Reid Pitta and husband, Mark, Annville; Michael Reid Jr., Throop; Samantha Reid, Throop; Heather Strasburger, Florida; and Marissa Strasburger, Pennsylvania; great-grandchildren, Alivia and Ben Pitta, Annville. Also, survived by his loving companion of 13 years, Mary Blau and her daughters, Roberta, Roxanne and Roseanne, of Scranton; several nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by his sister, Lois Reid Bowden, of Throop.



The Reid family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to all the employees of Allied Hospice for their care and compassion.



A celebration of his life will be held at the Mule Barn Bocce Club, Scranton, at a later date.





Published in Scranton Times on July 22, 2019