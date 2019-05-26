Edward T. Smolskis, 95, Dunmore, passed away Thursday morning at home. His wife, the late Dorothy E. Sweda Smolskis, passed away on Feb. 18, 2011. The couple had been married for 59 years.
Born in Scranton, the son of the late Alexander and Mary Smolskis, he was a proud WWII United States Navy veteran, having served in both the Atlantic and Pacific. He attended the Scranton public schools and, before retirement, he was a professional welder and retired from the former RCA.
Eddie was a devoted husband and father and loved spending time with his family. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed going to the casino and gardening. He was also a hardworking and talented woodworker. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
The family wishes to thank Home Health Care Professionals and Sweet Home Health Care for all of their care and compassion.
Surviving are a son, John Sr. and wife, Ellen, Dunmore; grandchildren, John Smolskis Jr. and wife, Rebecca; Michelle Smolskis; Victoria Smolskis; Samantha Simonson and husband, Jaime; and Matthew Smolskis; great-grandchildren, Justin, Madison and Hunter Smolskis; Mackenzie Calvey; Delani and Jaxon Solon; Connor, Aubrie and Olivia Simonson; nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by siblings, Isabella and Helen Smolskis; Martha Wagner, Alex, Vince and Tony Smolskis.
A funeral Mass will be held Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, Taylor Avenue, Scranton. Entombment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow
There are no public calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the donor's favorite charity.
Published in Scranton Times on May 26, 2019