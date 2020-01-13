|
Edward (Ed) Thomas, 56, of Old Forge, died suddenly Friday afternoon while at work.
Born in Moosic on June 12, 1963, and beloved son of parents Reese Sr. and Elizabeth "Betsy" (Turner) Thomas, Ed was a Riverside High School graduate, class of 1981. Ed worked as a machinist for the McKinney Corp. of Scranton for 20 years before its closure, before working at NEPA Carton and Carrier Co. Inc. in Moosic for 12 years before his passing.
Ed enjoyed camping, riding his motorcycle and anything else that involved being outdoors. Mechanically inclined, he was a skilled fixer of anything and everything. He lived for the Fourth of July and his fireworks displays will long remain legendary.
Quiet, easygoing and kind, Ed was always there to help someone in need. He'll be forever missed by his family and friends.
He is also survived by his loving family: his children, Keith Thomas, Julie Thomas, Kevin Thomas and Olivia Thomas, all of Old Forge; his wife, Lisa Michelle (Decker) Thomas, of Old Forge; his siblings, Joanne Samitz and husband, Steven, of Old Forge; and Reese Thomas Jr., of Moscow; two nephews, Tyler and Adam; and cousins.
A celebration of Ed's life is scheduled for Tuesday at the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, with a 7 p.m. blessing service.
Friends and relatives are invited to pay their respects from 4 until services. Please visit the funeral home website for directions, flowers or to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 13, 2020