Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward W. Cole. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Edward W. Cole, 78, Clarks Summit, died peacefully Thursday at Allied Hospice Center. He and his wife, Diane, celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary in April.



Born in Wallsville, Pa., he was a 1958 graduate of Clarks Summit High School. After serving in the United States Army as a photographer from 1958-1961, he started his own real estate business. He then joined the sales force at Harrison Lawler. Upon retirement, he was employed by BMC Inc. He was an active member of First Presbyterian Church, Clarks Summit, where he served as an elder and deacon. He specifically enjoyed the men's breakfast. He was a past member of the Clarks Summit Fire Company, Abington Rotary Club, the Greater Scranton Realtors Association and the Writer's Club.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Tracy and wife, Mary, and their sons, Matthew, Timothy and Benjamin; a daughter, Heather, and her children, Jacob Cole and fiancée, Samanta Guyette; Arianna Billiot and Randall Billiot; son, Aaron, of Fleetville; great-grandchildren, Abby and Leda; sister, Carole Thompson and husband, Don, the Villages, Fla.



Memorial services will be held Saturday, June 29, at 11 a.m. in First Presbyterian Church, Clarks Summit, by the Rev. William Carter.



Friends and family may call from 10 until the time of the service at the church.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to First Presbyterian Church, Clarks Summit, Mission and Justice Committee.





Edward W. Cole, 78, Clarks Summit, died peacefully Thursday at Allied Hospice Center. He and his wife, Diane, celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary in April.Born in Wallsville, Pa., he was a 1958 graduate of Clarks Summit High School. After serving in the United States Army as a photographer from 1958-1961, he started his own real estate business. He then joined the sales force at Harrison Lawler. Upon retirement, he was employed by BMC Inc. He was an active member of First Presbyterian Church, Clarks Summit, where he served as an elder and deacon. He specifically enjoyed the men's breakfast. He was a past member of the Clarks Summit Fire Company, Abington Rotary Club, the Greater Scranton Realtors Association and the Writer's Club.In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Tracy and wife, Mary, and their sons, Matthew, Timothy and Benjamin; a daughter, Heather, and her children, Jacob Cole and fiancée, Samanta Guyette; Arianna Billiot and Randall Billiot; son, Aaron, of Fleetville; great-grandchildren, Abby and Leda; sister, Carole Thompson and husband, Don, the Villages, Fla.Memorial services will be held Saturday, June 29, at 11 a.m. in First Presbyterian Church, Clarks Summit, by the Rev. William Carter.Friends and family may call from 10 until the time of the service at the church.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to First Presbyterian Church, Clarks Summit, Mission and Justice Committee. Published in Scranton Times on May 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close