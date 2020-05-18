|
|
Edward Wisniewski, 96, of Waymart, died Friday at Wayne Woodlands Manor, Waymart. His wife, the former Margaret Bellas, died in 2017.
Born in Simpson, son the late William and Magdalen Petyk Wisniewski, he attended Fell Twp. schools and moved to New Jersey shortly after. Edward served in the United States Army during both World War II and the Korean War. He retired from Okenite Rubber Co., Passaic, N.J.
Edward was an avid fisherman and especially enjoyed his trips to Canada. He was a member of the Paciga VFW Post, Simpson.
Surviving are three children, Karen and husband, Robert Perri, Fords, N.J.; Edward Wisniewski, Waymart; and Donna Doherty and partner, Denys Lesiw, Rockaway, N.J.; two sisters, Sophie and Eleanor; five grandchildren, Nicole, Danielle, Megan, Thomas and Ryan; seven great-grandchildren, Margot, Ariela, Liam, Eli, Austin, Gianna and Oliver; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Stanley "Sonny"; and four sisters, Helen, Stella, Jean and Josephine.
A private family visitation will be held at the Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., 621 Main St., Simpson. Interment will follow at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.
For condolences, visit www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 18, 2020