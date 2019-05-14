Edward "Frog" Zenkus Jr., 68, of Throop, died May 6 at his home.
Born in Binghamton, N.Y., he was the son of the late Edward "Wimp" Zenkus Sr. and Irene Drescher. He worked for 38 years at Supermarket Service as a baler operator and retired when it closed. He liked feeding the squirrels, birds and rabbits in his yard. His hobby was CB radio, where he went by the handle Frog, which most of his friends, especially his co-workers, knew him by. He was a collector of frog knick-knacks. He also enjoyed reading the newspaper and word- find puzzles. He was a loving husband and father.
Surviving are his wife, Mary; and son, Edward, Throop.
Friends may call Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop. A blessing service will be held Thursday at 9:30 a.m. by Monsignor Michael J. Delaney at the funeral home. Entombment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.
Published in Scranton Times on May 14, 2019