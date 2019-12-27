Home

Thomas J Hughes Funeral Home
1240 Saint Ann St
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 346-3498
Edwin J. Modzelewski Obituary
Edwin J. Modzelewski, 75, of Dallas and formerly Scranton, died Thursday at Scranton Health Care Center. His wife of 48 years, Nancy Ross Modzelewski, died Jan 28, 2013.

Born in Scranton, son of the late Stanley and Hedwig Chmielewski Modzelewski, he was a graduate of Taylor/Moosic High School and employed by Casual Sportswear and Arlington Industries until retirement. Edwin was an avid Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Eagles fan, who will be deeply missed by his family.

Surviving are two daughters, Christine Chichura, Taylor; and Danielle DeLucy and husband, Alan Jr., Covington Twp.; and four grandchildren, Kylie, Aidan, Soyer and Ashtynne.

A funeral service will be held Monday at 7 p.m. in the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton. Interment at a later date, SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Taylor. Friends may call from 5 to 7.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 27, 2019
