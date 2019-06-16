U.S. District Court Senior Judge Edwin M. Kosik, 94, of Covington Twp., died on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Highland Park Senior Living in Wilkes-Barre Twp. He was the widower of Lois (Bistline) Kosik and the couple was married for 61 years when she passed away on Sept. 28, 2012.



Edwin was born in Dupont, the son of the late Michael J. and Mary B. (Mayhoff) Kosik. After graduating from Valley Forge Military Academy, Edwin entered the United States Army as a lieutenant, serving as an armored infantry unit commander during World War II. He continued his service in the United States Army Reserve, retiring as a colonel. After returning home from Europe, Edwin earned his B.A. from Wilkes College and his LL.B. from Dickinson School of Law in 1951. After several years of private practice, Edwin served as an assistant U.S. Attorney, as chairman of the Pennsylvania State Workmen's Compensation Board, as a judge on Court of Common Pleas of Lackawanna County, serving as president judge from 1979 to 1986 and was nominated by President Reagan to the U.S. District Court for the Middle District Pennsylvania on May 14, 1986, being confirmed by the Senate on June 13, 1986.



He was a lifelong member of Holy Mother of Sorrows Polish National Catholic Church in Dupont, a member of the JCC in Scranton, enjoyed playing handball at Weston Field and running around Lake Scranton.



Edwin is survived by his daughter, Carol and her husband, Harvey Feldman, of Carlisle; his son, Michael and his wife, Lisa, of Harrisburg; his three grandchildren, Corryn, of Catskill, N.Y.; Edwin, of Philadelphia; and Alec, of Berlin, Germany; and his son-in-law, Joseph Whitaker, of Mahanoy City.



In addition to his wife, Lois, Edwin was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Assistant U.S. Attorney Barbara Whitaker, on Sept. 10, 2011.



Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, June 20, at 10:30 a.m. in Holy Mother of Sorrows PNCC, 212 Wyoming Ave. in Dupont, by the Right Rev. Bernard Nowicki, bishop of the Central Diocese of the Polish National Catholic Church, assisted by the Very Rev. Zbigniew Dawid, pastor of Holy Mother of Sorrows Church. Private interment with Rite of Committal and military honors will follow in the parish cemetery. All those attending the Mass are asked to kindly proceed directly to the church on Thursday.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St., in Spring Brook Twp.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Pa. s Inc., 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011; or to a . To share your fondest memories of Edwin, please visit the funeral home's website or Facebook page.





Published in Scranton Times on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary