Attorney Edwin Utan passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon at the Jewish Home of Eastern Pa. in Scranton. He was 90 years old and is survived by his sons, Charles David Utan, of Sterling, Va.; and Adam Stewart Utan, and his grandchildren, Natalie, Nicholas and Nathan Utan, of Phoenix Ariz.; and his niece, Marsha Rothman Silberman, of Kingston, Pa., and Boca Raton, Fla.



He was the son of Charles and Rebecca Utan and grew up in Scranton with his sister, Miriam Utan. He was married to Elaine Shanfield Utan and was a widower for just over five years. They were married for many decades and together were active members of the community.



He was a graduate of the University of Scranton and Dickinson School of Law. He was a prominent attorney who partnered a thriving law practice for many years in downtown Scranton. In his leisure time he devoted many hours to playing bridge and eventually became a life master, traveling to many destinations for tournaments and teaching others in the community how to improve their strategic skills at game play.



In addition to bridge, he founded and was the president of the local opera group Mostly Opera for some 20 years, bringing the opportunity of local live performances to the city while endeavoring to educate the public on the beauty and value of opera and the importance of the arts in our area.



His life will be remembered Thursday morning at 11 a.m. in the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., located at 318 E. Drinker St. in Dunmore. Interment will follow the services in the Dalton Jewish Cemetery.



Shiva will be observed Thursday at the family residence from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contributions may be made to the .



To send an online condolence, visit www.ScrantonJewishFunerals.com.

Published in Scranton Times on June 4, 2019