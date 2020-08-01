|
Edwina Hodorowski, 76, of Olyphant, died July 16 at Ellen Memorial Health Care Center, Honesdale.
Born on March 3, 1944 in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Anna (Brzuchalski) Hodorowski. She was a graduate of Central High School and later received a bachelor's degree in mathematics from Marywood University. After graduation, she worked for the National Security Agency.
Edwina is survived by her son, Dr. Jeffrey Napolitano and wife, Laura, of Raleigh, N.C., and their children, Gregory and Charlotte; her sister, Carolyn "Bonnie" Evans of Honesdale; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her twin sister, Dr. Lenore Hodorowski.
Due to the current health restrictions, a private memorial Mass will be celebrated at the convenience of her family. Interment will follow in St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Arrangements by Hessling Funeral Home Inc., 428 Main St., Honesdale.