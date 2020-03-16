|
Eileen A. Baldassini Rossi Forgione, 93, of Dickson City, died Sunday morning, March 15, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Lawrence Rossi, who died Aug. 5, 1954, and her second husband, Angelo J. Forgione, who died June 13, 2017.
Born in Eynon, she was the daughter of the late Nazareno and Celia Carpinetti Baldassini, and she was a member of St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. She was a graduate of Archbald High School, class of 1944, and Marywood College with a BS degree in dietetics and science in 1948. She completed an internship in dietetics at the Poly Clinic, New York City, and later went on to receive her teaching degree.
She worked for a time as a dietitian at Scranton State General Hospital along with teaching nutrition to the student nurses. She later was employed as a science and English teacher at Dickson City High School, and she retired from the Mid Valley School District.
Eileen was a loving and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed knitting, cooking and reading, and she had a wonderful sense of humor. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and they were the light of her life. She always told them that when they look up at the brightest star in the sky that was her looking down on them. Her favorite saying was "This, too, shall pass." She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Eileen's family would like to extend a thank you to the staff of Traditional Care and Hospice especially Mickilena Aldrich, for their care and compassion.
Surviving are her daughter and caregiver, Laurie Schild, Dickson City; three grandchildren, Richard Lochie, Washington; Michael Schild, Dickson City; and Mary Kathleen Schild and companion, Dwight Sharp, Dickson City; great-grandchildren, Casper Healey, Navaya Soja and Ella Cecelia Sharp; adopted great-grandchildren, Natalie Anes-Steele, Francis, Alyvia and Aaden Cobb; nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by siblings, Lena LoRusso, Anthony Baldassini, Ruth Desiderio, Clara Marianni, Bruno Baldassini and Alyce Imbimbo.
The funeral will be Tuesday with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. Calling hours will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment, Dunmore Cemetery.
Arrangements are by the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., Dickson City. To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 16, 2020