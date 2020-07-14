Home

Thomas J Hughes Funeral Home
1240 Saint Ann St
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 346-3498
Eileen Casciano, 76, of Scott Twp., died Tuesday at Allied Services. She was the wife of Salvatore Casciano. They were married for 54 years.

Born June 25, 1944, in York, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Josephine Gulino Hallisky. Eileen graduated from St. Patrick's High School and attended Marywood University.

Also surviving are her children, Salvatore Casciano Jr.; daughter, Cheryl Farkaly and husband, Marc; grandchildren, Julia and Emma Farkaly; sisters, Joan Eiden; Joyce James and husband, Jon; and Jean Nash and husband, Leonard.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Walter Hallisky.

Arrangements and cremation are under the care of Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.


