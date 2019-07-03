Home

Eileen Flynn Saltry

Eileen Flynn Saltry Obituary
Eileen Flynn Saltry, 76, of Taylor died June 16 at Allied Hospice of Scranton after a long illness.

Born in Scranton, Eileen was a daughter of the late Francis and Catherine McGinty Flynn. She was a graduate of the former St. Paul's High School. She retired after a long, successful career at Verizon. A faithful Roman Catholic, she was a longtime member of Queen of the Apostles Parish, Avoca. She was an active member of Cursillo and Social Concerns/Pro Life.

She is survived by her siblings, Catherine Flynn Price and husband, John, Moosic; William Flynn and wife, Janet, Annapolis, Md.; and Robert Flynn and wife, Maureen, Scranton; a grandson, Jeremy Saltry, Philadelphia; a great-grandson, AJ Slater, Scranton; and her son-in-law, George Cron; and numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her son, James P. Saltry; daughter, Kathleen Cron; granddaughter, Kayleigh Saltry; and brothers, Frank and Eugene Flynn.

A Mass of Christian Burial by the Rev. Phillip J. Sladicka was privately celebrated at Queen of the Apostles, Avoca.

Arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.

Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Scranton Times on July 3, 2019
