On Feb. 26, 2019, Eileen Lupini Stevens left us to make her grand entrance into the great beyond.



She was born in 1939, in Jessup, Pa., to Nime and Verna Lupini, and graduated from Jessup High School's class of 1957. She followed her dreams and her mentor, Constance Reynolds, and became a professional dancer with the Ballet Theatre of Scranton, and in New York City with the Yurek Lazowski Dance Company, and others. She excelled at every challenge presented to her. She was a top real estate sales professional, marketing director and mortgage broker and served as president of the Hamlin-Lake Ariel



She is survived by her loving and heartbroken daughters, Meghan Givans and Shannon Fugate; and their daughters, Raina and Zoie Givans; and Margot and Penelope Fugate, who carry on her fiery spirit, zest for life, love for art and culture and unbreakable spirit!



She was predeceased by her parents, Nime and Verna Lupini; and her sisters, Frances Armezzani and Joan Giombetti, whom she loved with all her heart. She was also predeceased by her two husbands, Edward B. Slattery and John C. Stevens.



Services will be held March 23 with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Queen of Angel's Church, Jessup. Interment will follow at St. John's Cemetery, Jessup.



There will be viewing hours Saturday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup, PA.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Eileen's honor to the Ballet Theatre of Scranton; the Baum School of Art; the ; or your local Rotary Club.

