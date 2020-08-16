Home

Eileen Moran Eiden

Eileen Moran Eiden Obituary

Eileen Moran Eiden, 65, a resident of South Scranton, died Sunday morning at home after an illness. She was the widow of Joseph "Chuck" Eiden, who died in 2007.

Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Robert Sr. and Ann Cannon Moran, she was a member of St. John Neumann Parish and she was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School, class of 1974. She was employed as a CNA for several local nursing homes. She enjoyed watching movies but she truly loved being with her family.

The family wishes to thank her caregivers: her daughter, Christine Maple, and her sister, Mary Kay Murphy, for all the loving care they gave to mom.

Surviving are her children, Ryan McDonnell and wife, Jessica, Avoca; Christopher Maple and fiancée, Lyndsey Hannick, Dunmore; and Christine Maple, with whom she resided; a granddaughter, Erin McDonnell; brothers, Joseph Moran and wife, Eileen, Moosic; Robert Jr. and wife, Lori, Scranton; and Michael Moran, New Columbia; sisters, Mary Kay Murphy, Scranton; and Carol Naples and husband, Robert Jr., Wyoming; nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Patrick Murphy.

The funeral will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.

To leave an online condolence, visit www.augusthaasfuneralhome.com.


