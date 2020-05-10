|
Elaine A. Betti, 88, of Jessup, died Friday morning at home following a brief illness. She was the wife of Frank Betti, who died June 15, 2005. They were married 53 years.
Born in Olyphant, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Rachel Hasley Rogers and was a graduate of Olyphant High School.
Elaine was an avid reader who loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Elaine's family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Susan Biancarelli and also to Traditional Home Health Care and Hospice, especially to Doreen Nixon, Pat and Jill, for their compassionate care.
Surviving are daughter, Lisa Betti Brizinski, Jessup; five sons, Jeff and wife, Joanne; Mark; and Scott and wife, Deborah, all of Bradenton, Fla.; Chris, Jessup; and Jim, Dickson City; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Judy Wieziolowski and Linda Witiak, both of Olyphant; nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Rogers; and two sisters, Suzanne Budnovitch and Sharon Baronski.
Graveside services and interment will take place in St. John's Cemetery, Jessup.
Memorial contributions may be made in Elaine's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup.
Published in Scranton Times on May 10, 2020