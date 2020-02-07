|
Elaine C. Ungvarsky, RN, of Scranton passed away peacefully at home on Thursday morning after an illness.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Leon and Caroline Hahn Schimes. Before her retirement, she was a proud registered nurse working at Mercy Hospital.
Elaine loved to attend the Red Baron games, especially liking the Clydesdale horses when they were in town. She enjoyed watching tennis and ice skating, vacationing at the lake with family and endless hours playing board games. Her greatest joy was her visits from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are her children, Sandy Gordon and husband, Howard; Carol Meshko and husband, George; and Paulette Bobersky, all of Scranton; her grandchildren, David Rempe; Danielle Rempe Brazill and husband, Rich; George Meshko, Nicole Meshko and Desiree Giblin. Also surviving are her great-grandchildren, Griffin and Owen Brazill, Shea Tompkins and Autumn Martino; her sister, Lois Williams; and multiple nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughters, Judith Ungvarsky; and Donna Giblin and husband, Jack; her beloved sister, Joan Urbanowicz and husband, Michael; her brother, Robert Schimes; and her brother-in-law, Richard Williams.
Elaine's daughters would like to thank Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their remarkable care and compassion.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10 a.m. in St. John Neumann Parish, 630 Orchard St., Scranton, PA 18505, by the Rev. Michael Bryant, pastor. Interment will follow in Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp. Friends and family are asked to go directly to church the morning of the funeral.
A visitation will be held Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Corey Brian Strauch Funeral Home, 602 Birch St., Scranton, PA 18505.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702; or St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit the funeral home's website.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 7, 2020