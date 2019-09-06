Home

Kearney Funeral Homes
125 North Main Avenue
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 342-8345
Service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Kearney Funeral Homes
125 North Main Avenue
Scranton, PA 18504
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:15 AM
Kearney Funeral Homes
125 North Main Avenue
Scranton, PA 18504
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel,
Oram Street
West Scranton, PA
Elaine (Ginley) Davis

Elaine (Ginley) Davis Obituary
Elaine (Ginley) Davis, 85, a resident of both West Scranton and Estero, Fla., passed away Wednesday evening at home surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services are scheduled to begin Monday at 11:15 a.m. from the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton, with a noon Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel, Oram Street, in West Scranton, to be celebrated by the Rev. Richard Fox, pastor. Burial will follow at the Cathedral Cemetery.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects Monday between 9 and 11:15 a.m. at the funeral home.

Elaine's entire obituary article will run in a later edition. Please visit the funeral home's website for directions, flowers or to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 6, 2019
