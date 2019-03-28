Elaine E. Palermo, 63, of Scranton, passed away at home Saturday, March 23.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine E. Palermo.
She was born in Dunmore on Oct. 27, 1955, and was the daughter of the late Ross and Louise Massetti Palermo. Elaine owned and operated her own beauty salon, Hairoscope. She also worked at various beauty salons as a hairdresser throughout the years. She enjoyed watching movies and being with her devoted, loving friends, Karen Slater and Cynthia Durkin, who supported her in every way humanly possible.
Elaine is survived by her three brothers, Richard, Ross Jr., and Vincent (wife, Carolyn); niece, Llisa Zawadski; great-nephew, Christopher Zawadski; also aunts, Carmella Kaschak and Mary Manfedi, New Jersey; and several cousins.
In addition to her mother and father, she was preceded in death by her nephew, Paul Palermo.
The family will have private services at Immaculate Conception Church, Scranton. There are no calling hours.
Arrangements provided by Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore. To offer a condolence, please visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
318 East Drinker Street
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 343-6013
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 28, 2019