Elaine F. Curley of Dover, Pa., passed away Dec. 7, at home with her family by her side. She was 75 years old.
Born in Scranton, Pa., Elaine was the second of three children born to the late Andrew and Ann Bitsko. To those who knew Elaine, she was a compassionate and loving wife, mother, "Grammie," sister and friend. She was always willing and eager to provide help wherever there was a need.
Elaine graduated from Dunmore (Pa.) High School in 1962 and the Scranton State School of Nursing in 1964 as a registered nurse. She devoted more than half a century in nursing to healing and caring for those in need.
Elaine's first positions were located in the District of Columbia at George Washington Hospital, Columbia Hospital for Women and the Group Health Association. During the Vietnam War, Elaine was commissioned a captain in the United States Air Force and assigned to Fairchild Air Force Base Hospital near Spokane, Wash. There she met her future husband Mike, and they were married in 1972. After leaving the service, Elaine practiced nursing in numerous positions and specialties all across the United States. For many years, Elaine worked night shifts, so that she could be at home with her children before and after school.
Elaine continued to serve others beyond retirement, serving as a course developer, instructor and examiner for persons applying for certification as nursing assistants through New Hope Ministries. Elaine served as a volunteer Guardian Ad litem for children, an Ombudsman for residents in nursing homes and in the local food pantry. She was a faithful Christian and member of the United Methodist Church, most recently at Zion United Methodist Church of York, Pa.
With all of these accomplishments, Elaine was proudest of her family. Elaine is survived by her husband of 47 years, Mike; and their two children: daughter, Beth and her husband, G. Scott Myers, of York; and son, Daniel Curley and his wife, Carol, of Vicenza, Italy; a "sorority" of five granddaughters; sister, Marianne Mackin and her husband, David, of Warminster, Pa.; and brother, Andrew Bitsko, of Bristol, Pa. Elaine was truly a loving wife, wonderful mother and a friend to those in need.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Elaine's memory may be made to New Hope Ministries of Dillsburg, Pa.
A viewing at 10 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11, will be held at Zion United Methodist Church, 1030 Carlisle Road, York, on Thursday, Dec. 12.
Interment will follow at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, Pa.
Arrangements by the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory Inc., York.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 11, 2019