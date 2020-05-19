|
Elaine Nape, 93, of Scranton, passed May 13 after a brief illness with COVID-19. She was born to the late George and Catherine Roberts of Scranton and graduated from Central High School in 1944.
She married the late Walter J. Nape in 1954. Elaine is survived by four children and their families, David and Cynthia Nape, Shavertown, Pa.; Karen Nape, Philadelphia, Pa.; Cathie and Barry Shorten, Jefferson Twp., Pa.; and Daria Nape, Philadelphia, Pa. She has five grandchildren whom she adored, Cristina Nape, David Nape, James Shorten, Elaina Shorten and Katherine Morucci.
She was preceded in death by her son, Joseph, in 2003; as well as her brother, Paul Roberts.
She was a wonderful mother. After her husband Walter passed in 1970, she raised five young children on her own. There were many challenges. She faced them with quiet, unwavering courage and was an example to us all. Her generosity and thoughtfulness knew no bounds.
Elaine loved family parties, holidays and spending summers by the pool. She also enjoyed listening to Johnny Cash, Tony Bennett and especially Jay Leno. Quiet by nature and quick to laugh, her gentle presence was a joy to be around. She will be remembered as she was - loving, selfless, giving and above all, strong. She was beautiful (and vain) to the end. While in the fight of her life with COVID-19 and asked if she needed anything she replied simply, "red lipstick."
We would like to extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to the management and staff at the Linwood Nursing Home for the wonderful care they provided our mother.
A private funeral was held at Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton PA 18505, with a graveside service at St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.
To email condolences, visit the funeral home website. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the food bank of your choice.
Published in Scranton Times on May 19, 2020