Elaine M. Kaminski, 77, Blakely, died Saturday at Geisinger Community Medical Center.
Born in Peckville, daughter of the late Walter and Mary Rose Elecko Kaminski, she attended Peckville Assembly of God and was a graduate of Blakely High School class of 1959, where she was an "A" student and received awards for her penmanship.
She enjoyed reading and cooking, and her friends lovingly referred to her as "Sweet Elaine."
Surviving is a brother, Edward Kaminski, Blakely.
The funeral will be Tuesday with services at 3 p.m. in the Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, 702 River St., Peckville. Interment will be in Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield Twp.
Friends may call Tuesday from 2 until time of service.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 12, 2019