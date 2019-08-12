Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert E Decker Funeral Home
702 River St
Peckville, PA 18452
(570) 489-0743
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Robert E Decker Funeral Home
702 River St
Peckville, PA 18452
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Robert E Decker Funeral Home
702 River St
Peckville, PA 18452
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Kaminski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine M. Kaminski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine M. Kaminski Obituary
Elaine M. Kaminski, 77, Blakely, died Saturday at Geisinger Community Medical Center.

Born in Peckville, daughter of the late Walter and Mary Rose Elecko Kaminski, she attended Peckville Assembly of God and was a graduate of Blakely High School class of 1959, where she was an "A" student and received awards for her penmanship.

She enjoyed reading and cooking, and her friends lovingly referred to her as "Sweet Elaine."

Surviving is a brother, Edward Kaminski, Blakely.

The funeral will be Tuesday with services at 3 p.m. in the Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, 702 River St., Peckville. Interment will be in Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield Twp.

Friends may call Tuesday from 2 until time of service.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now