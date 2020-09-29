Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hudak-O'Shea Funeral Home, Inc. - Olyphant
115 Garfield Avenue
Olyphant, PA 18447
(570) 383-9033
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Semonich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine M. Semonich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine M. Semonich Obituary

Elaine M. Semonich, 71, of Olyphant, died Sunday evening at Elmcroft of Mid Valley, Peckville. She is survived by her husband, Stephen M. Semonich. They were married for 50 years on Aug. 1.

Born in Peckville and a lifelong resident of Olyphant, she was the daughter of the late John and Stella Kotch Wanas. She was a graduate of Olyphant High School and Marywood College with a degree in education and a master's in reading. While attending college she was a hostess at the Charlmont, Scranton. She started her teaching career at Dickson City schools and then taught and retired from Mid Valley Secondary Center, Throop.

Elaine was a member of Holy Cross Parish at St. Patrick's Church, Olyphant, formerly St. Michael the Archangel Church. She was an active member within the church. She enjoyed her flower garden and after retirement, the Teachers Breakfast Club.

She is also survived by a daughter, Jill Carney and husband, John, Alexandria, Va.; a son, Stephen M., Tampa, Fla.; two grandchildren, Ainsley and Caitlin Carney; a brother, Joseph Wanas and wife, Joan, Archbald; a sister-in-law, Mary Ann Wanas, Scott Twp.; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, John S. Wanas.

Mass and viewing will be held Friday at Holy Cross Parish at St. Patrick's Church, Olyphant, by Monsignor Michael J. Delaney.

Attendance is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions and will be by invitation only. If you would like to attend Friday's viewing, please contact a family member.

Masks are required and social distancing will be observed.

For directions or to leave a condolence, please visit www.hudak-osheafuneralhome.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -