Elaine Rose Linder O'Neill, a longtime resident of Scranton, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning and the angels were there to take her to heaven.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Louis and Elizabeth Zeigler Linder, she was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School. She was a devoted follower of the Court Street United Methodist Church, a member of the Women's Society, a kidney donor and was employed by Aramark at the University of Scranton for over 25 years. During her years at the University she always spoke highly of all the students who were so kind toward her.
Needless to say, Elaine had unconditional love for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and animals, especially her dogs. Her enjoyable and fun pastimes included shopping, baking, country music and most importantly spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a brave, strong, beloved woman whose laugh and smile will be greatly missed by those who had the opportunity to know her.
Surviving are her husband, Eugene Thomas O'Neill, Scranton: her sons, David Edward O'Neill and wife, Diana, Clarks Summit; and Alan L. O'Neill, Scranton; a sister, Joan Linder Cosgrove, Carbondale; three grandchildren, Samantha, David and Lola; two great-grandchildren, Scarlett and Elliott; nephews and cousins.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Eugene Patrick O'Neill, in 1999.
The funeral will be Friday at 10 a.m. in the Corey Brian Strauch Services LLC funeral home location, 602 Birch St., Scranton, PA 18505, with services by the Rev. Sharon Deitz. Interment to follow in Dunmore Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411.
Published in Scranton Times on July 31, 2019