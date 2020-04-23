|
Elaine Sample Keisling died April 18 from complications of dementia. Born in Dunmore, she had lived in the Harrisburg area for nearly 60 years. She was a daughter of the late Joseph and Marion Kingdom Sample, and a graduate of Dunmore High School, Harrisburg Area Community College and Penn State Harrisburg. Before marriage, she attended Marywood College. Prior to retirement, she was an administrative officer with PennVest in Harrisburg. She was a member of St. Catherine Laboure Church.
Elaine was a much beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend who had an infectious smile and a great ability to put people at ease. She enthusiastically welcomed each new family member, including her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking and baking, and was especially known for her brownie recipe. Elaine's warmth and hospitality were appreciated by many. She enjoyed travel and books, but loved nothing more than to be surrounded by her family. She will be greatly missed by many.
Surviving are seven children, Alaine, Bill, Mara, Eric Sr. (Cathy), Bret and Craig (Alexandra) Keisling, and Kelly (Desmond) Ryan; two brothers, Jim (Judy) and Joe (Maridel) Sample; her former husband, William Keisling; her daughter-in-law, Amy Keisling; 14 grandchildren, Aviva, Yekira, Ariel, Daniel (Meg), Sean (Hannah), Elizabeth, Eric Jr. (Kylie), Ryan, Brian, Max, Grand Bear and Louis Keisling, and Oonagh and Eamonn Ryan; four great-grandchildren, Riley, Maximilian, Ava and John Paul Keisling; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Marian Cady and Peggy Jean Sample.
Her funeral will be held in Harrisburg when the current situation allows, with burial in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Dunmore. To send condolences or to share a memory, please visit www.centralpacremation.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the National Center for Transgender Equality (NCTE) in Washington, DC; or Father Flanagan's Boys Town in Omaha, NE, organizations near to Elaine's heart.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 23, 2020